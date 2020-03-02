EBR public schools teaching students proper handwashing techniques to prevent spread of coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) say there are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.
Leaders at schools in Baton Rouge are doing their part to keep the number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana at zero.
WAFB’s Carmen Poe spoke with staff at Greenbrier Elementary School who are focusing on teaching their students about good hygiene.
Teresa Powell, a nurse with East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools, says school officials are emphasizing proper handwashing techniques among kindergarteners.
Powell has instructed students to sing the first line of the “Happy Birthday” song while washing their hands.
Patricia Williams, a teacher at Greenbrier, says she’s instructing her students to immediately wash their hands after sneezing.
“Don’t touch your eyes. Don’t touch your nose or mouth. Go wash your hands or use hand sanitizer,” Williams tells students.
