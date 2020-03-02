Court battles over city of St. George begin Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first court hearing in the battle to finalize the new city of St. George is scheduled for Monday, Mar. 2.
Voters approved the incorporation in October of 2019. A lawsuit was filed by East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome soon after.
The suit challenges city organizers' ability to provide services to voters in the proposed new city.
“Organizers are ill-prepared to operate a city as well as the adverse impact on the City of Baton Rouge and citizens who live outside the arbitrary boundaries of the proposed City of St. George," a statement from Mayor Broome reads.
A spokesperson for St. George, Andrew Murrell, says the lawsuit does nothing more than undermine the decision of the voters.
“We went to the ballot box, we voted in a lawful election, and the citizens of St. George voted to incorporate our city,” he said. “Nothing could be louder ad clearer than our rights being exercised and this lawsuit is just undermining those rights.”
Broome says “the incorporation of St. George will have a significant and adverse impact on the remaining 364,000 residents of the parish.” And, "if allowed to incorporate, it will drive the proposed town of St. George to suicide by bankruptcy.”
