Community mourns loss of grandmother, 3 grandchildren following house fire in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friends and family are mourning the loss of a grandmother and her three grandchildren following a house fire in Alexandria.
On Sunday morning, Mar. 1, a fire started around midnight at a home on Wainwright Street. Neighbors said many gathered outside waiting to see if everyone made it out safely.
“I got home a little after (midnight) last night and the road was blocked off tons of police, fire trucks, and power trucks,” Izzy Hunt, a neighbor said.
According to the family, inside of the home was Verlana Cooper, 48, and her three grandchildren; Jayda Cooper, 7, Brooklyn Cooper, 4, and 4-month-old Dreya Russaw.
"They were the sweetest little girls you could ever meet,” Jessica Cooper, the girls’ aunt cried. “They used to fight like cats and dogs over who could do what the best, but they were perfect, they were perfect.”
As the family mourns the loss of their loved ones, they asked for one thing.
"We need prayers."
Which is what some people are already doing.
Throughout the day, people dropped off toys, cards and flowers at the home. Some people were even seen praying in front of the house.
Hunt says she will always remember waving at the girls as they played outside. She left a note along with a stuffed flamingo that read, “To the sweet girls, I will miss waving at ya’ll every day. May God be with each of you.”
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.