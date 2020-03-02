Clear up traffic charges at Traffic Bench Warrant Resolution Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials will host a Traffic Bench Warrant Resolution Day on Saturday, March 21.
The event will happen from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the 19th JDC Courthouse.
The event is open to the public and people can expect to:
- Appear before court
- Recall outstanding traffic warrants
- Resolve warrants and charges
- Reset cases
- Review financial obligations
- Have pay hearings held, concluded, and/or extended at your discretion
One major objective of the event is to reduce the number of outstanding traffic warrants across the parish and eliminate the fear of being arrested for not appearing in court.
Officials will also attempt to clear up any failure to appear suspensions and reinstate suspended driver’s licenses.
