Clear up traffic charges at Traffic Bench Warrant Resolution Day
Clear up outstanding traffic warrants at the Traffic Warrant Resolution Day. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | March 2, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 9:21 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials will host a Traffic Bench Warrant Resolution Day on Saturday, March 21.

The event will happen from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the 19th JDC Courthouse.

The event is open to the public and people can expect to:

  • Appear before court
  • Recall outstanding traffic warrants
  • Resolve warrants and charges
  • Reset cases
  • Review financial obligations
  • Have pay hearings held, concluded, and/or extended at your discretion
Officials are hoping to reduce the number of outstanding traffic warrants at an event on Mar. 21. (Source: WAFB)

One major objective of the event is to reduce the number of outstanding traffic warrants across the parish and eliminate the fear of being arrested for not appearing in court.

Officials will also attempt to clear up any failure to appear suspensions and reinstate suspended driver’s licenses.

