Baton Rouge family’s home damaged by arson fire at neighboring vacant house

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters say a fire at a vacant house in Baton Rouge caused damage to a neighboring home on Monday, March 2.
Curt Monte, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, says crews got the call around 3:58 a.m. and arrived in the 1900 block of Kentucky Street to find the vacant house engulfed in flames.
Investigators say the vacant house was under construction at the time of the fire. The flames from the vacant house caused a neighboring house to catch on fire, according to Monte.
Monte says a family of three was living in the neighboring house and were able to escape unharmed. The neighboring house received $30,000 in damages, according to the fire department.
Firefighters say the vacant house was destroyed. Monte says investigators determined the cause of the fire was arson.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.
