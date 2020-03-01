Southern Lady Jags drop close one to Alcorn

LORMAN, Miss. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team stayed close with Alcorn State the whole game but came up just short in Lorman on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The Lady Jags (13-14, 11-5 SWAC) fell 58-53 to the Lady Braves (12-16, 8-8 SWAC).
Southern’s Raven White recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Alyric Scott added 11 points and pulled down nine boards. Brittany Rose chipped in nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Diamond Hall and Cayla Obillo led Alcorn with 13 points each.
The Lady Jags committed 27 turnovers.
