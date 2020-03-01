Southern Jags get past Alcorn

LORMAN, Miss. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team jumped out to a lead in the first half against Alcorn State on its way to a win in Lorman on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The Jags (14-15, 11-5 SWAC) led by as many as 14 on their way to a 71-57 victory over the Braves (13-14, 9-7 SWAC).
Jayden Saddler led Southern with 14 points. He also had four rebounds and four assists. Darius Williams and Micah Bradford both added nine points. Damiree Burns chipped in eight points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Alcorn was led by Corey Tillery, who scored a game-high 21 points. Maurice Howard added 12 points.
The Jags dominated the paint, scoring 38 points in that area compared to only 14 by the Braves.
