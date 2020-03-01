One dead following overnight house fire in Glen Oaks neighborhood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a house fire that happened in the Glen Oaks neighborhood on Sunday, March 1, according to a spokesperson for the District 6 Fire Department.
Crews were called out a home in the 6200 block of Flag Street around 12:38 a.m.
Authorities say only one person was home at the time of the fire and died at the scene. The identity of the deceased victim has not yet been released.
No other injuries were reported.
Ashley Rodrigue, a spokesperson for the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, says officials do not know what caused the fire but the cause does not appear to be suspicious.
Few details are available at this time. The case remains under investigation.
Crews from the Central Fire Department assisted the District 6 Fire Department in responding to the fire. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Departments were also
called in for assistance.
