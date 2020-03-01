No. 2 LSU tops No. 1 UCLA before record crowd

LSU's Kelli Agnew (No. 1) spikes the ball against UCLA as her teammate, Taryn Kloth (No. 12) looks on. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 29, 2020 at 10:25 PM CST - Updated February 29 at 10:38 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 2 LSU beach volleyball team extended its win streak to four by taking down No. 1 UCLA in front of a record crowd on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The Tigers (5-2) pulled out the 3-2 win over the Bruins (7-2) in front of 2,407 fans at LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the Tiger Beach Challenge.

The team credited the crowd with helping get the huge win over what is considered the best team in the land.

“I honestly couldn’t have ever dreamed of that,” said head coach Russell Brock. "The vision was - let’s build this thing, let’s build a good product and let’s fill it up. To have it packed out and have a match like that - I envisioned a lot of things with this program, but that was more than I could have possibly imagined. That’s an unbelievable home court advantage that does not exist, maybe anywhere else in the planet for beach volleyball - for sure for collegiate beach volleyball.”

Kelli Agnew and Taryn Kloth continued their dominance on Court 4. The pair took down the Bruins, 21-17 and 21-17. It was their seventh straight-set win this season.

Claire Coppola and Kristen Nuss put the Tigers up 2-1 with a straight-set victory on Court 1, 21-18 and 22-20 after Allison Coens and Hunter Domanski dropped the first and third sets on Court 5.

Jess Schaben and Sydney Moore took the first set, 22-20, before dropping the second set, 15-11. With a 14-11 lead, Schaben served the ball and UCLA hit a ball that appeared to be out. After a Bruin dispute, the referee kept the point with the Tigers as LSU clinched the match.

Brock picked up his 90th career victory.

