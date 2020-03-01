Man causes fire outside of area business with flare gun, investigators say

Man causes fire outside of area business with flare gun, investigators say
Investigators claim security footage captured Thomas purchase the gun in the store, start the fire outside, then walk away without notifying anyone. (Source: EBRSO)
By Kevin Foster | March 1, 2020 at 3:57 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 3:57 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge fire investigators charged Devonte Thomas, 27, who they claim set grass ablaze by shooting a flare gun outside of a sports and outdoors store.

Investigators claim security footage captured Thomas purchase the gun in the store, start the fire outside, then walk away without notifying anyone.

The fire caused $500 worth of damage, arrest documents state.

Thomas was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with a criminal mischief charge.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.