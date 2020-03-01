Man causes fire outside of area business with flare gun, investigators say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge fire investigators charged Devonte Thomas, 27, who they claim set grass ablaze by shooting a flare gun outside of a sports and outdoors store.
Investigators claim security footage captured Thomas purchase the gun in the store, start the fire outside, then walk away without notifying anyone.
The fire caused $500 worth of damage, arrest documents state.
Thomas was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with a criminal mischief charge.
