LSU falls to Arkansas in regular season finale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team dropped its regular season finale against Arkansas on Sunday, March 1 in Fayetteville.
The Lady Tigers (19-9, 9-7 SEC) went down 75-71 to the Razorbacks (22-7, 10-6 SEC).
Jailin Cherry recorded a double-double to lead LSU in the losing effort. She scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Awa Trasi and Khayla Pointer both added 13 points. Trasi grabbed eight rebounds, while Pointer had four assists.
Jaelyn Richard-Harris chipped in 11 points and also dished out four assists. Faustine Aifuwa put up eight points. She had 10 rebounds and seven blocks. As a team, LSU had nine blocks.
Alexis Tolefree led Arkansas with 17 points. A’Tyanna Gaulden added 11 points.
The Lady Tigers shot 41% from the field to 44% by the Razorbacks. LSU struggled from 3-point range, only making 2-of-14 for 14%. Arkansas, on the other hand, was 46% from beyond the arc, connecting on 6-of-13. LSU also struggled from the free throw line, only making 15-of-26 for 58%. Arkansas made 23-of-32 for 72%.
The Lady Tigers outrebounded the Razorbacks, 41-32.
