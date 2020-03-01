Hundreds pour into downtown Baton Rouge for 2020 Race for the Cure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a beautiful day for a beautiful cause Saturday, Feb. 29.
Hundreds of survivors and supporters of family members battling breast cancer ran through downtown during the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. Proceeds from the three-mile race will go to the Susan G. Komen Grants Program which funds breast cancer research as well as educational and scientific programs around the world.
The Baton Rouge Affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure services the following Parishes: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St Helena and Tangipahoa.
To make a donation on behalf of a registered individual or a team, visits KomenBatonRouge.org. Fundraising closes 30 days after the Race.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.