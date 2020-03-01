HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys’ Bi-District/Regional Playoffs

Louisiana High School Basketball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
February 29, 2020 at 7:05 PM CST - Updated February 29 at 7:30 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is the bi-district round of playoffs for non-select boys’ high school basketball teams in Louisiana and the regional round for select schools.

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 57, West Ouachita 37

Bonnabel 85, Slidell 43

Captain Shreve 50, Mandeville 47

Comeaux 40, Airline 25

East Ascension 66, Parkway 51

H.L. Bourgeois 73, East Jefferson 58

Hahnville 65, Thibodaux 60

Lafayette 62, Live Oak 58

Natchitoches Central 72, Sam Houston 41

New Iberia 67, Higgins 44

Ouachita Parish 66, Acadiana 22

Ponchatoula 67, King 61

Southwood 72, Central - B.R. 64

Walker 80, Central Lafourche 53

West Monroe 74, St. Amant 55

Zachary 58, Woodlawn (BR) 42

CLASS 4A

B.T. Washington 49, Karr 37

Beau Chene 69, RHS 66

Breaux Bridge 63, Shreveport Northwood 36

Carencro 59, Neville 56

Cecilia 55, Assumption 52

Easton 58, Lakeshore 48

Ellender 67, Tioga 52

G.W. Carver 74, North Vermilion 35

Helen Cox 71, Bastrop 69

Huntington 74, LaGrange 60

McMain 84, Westgate 66

Opelousas 51, South Terrebonne 40

Peabody 92, South Lafourche 39

Plaquemine 62, Washington-Marion 51

Woodlawn (SH) 66, Landry/Walker 54

CLASS 3A

Bossier 58, Grant 20

Brusly 77, Sumner 47

Crowley 65, South Beauregard 58

Iowa 63, Green Oaks 59

Jena 62, Caldwell Parish 51

Lutcher 75, Sterlington 51

Madison Prep 102, Jennings 52

Marksville 62, Carroll 58

Patterson 68, Kaplan 35

Richwood 98, Glen Oaks 67

Sophie B. Wright 74, Donaldsonville 69

St. Martinville 66, Westlake 52

Ville Platte 50, Loranger 44

Wossman 117, Abbeville 61

CLASS 2A

Amite 69, Vinton 53

Doyle 104, South Plaquemines 75

Ferriday 42, East Feliciana 39

Franklin 66, French Settlement 46

Jonesboro-Hodge 81, Oakdale 46

Lake Arthur 52, Port Barre 42

Lakeview 83, Morris Jeff 68

Madison 110, Varnado 59

Mangham 82, Rapides 73

Port Allen 92, Delcambre 55

Rayville 98, St. Helena Central 54

Red River 82, Kentwood 48

West St. Mary 58, Independence 50

CLASS 1A

Block 71, Centerville 51

Delhi 102, Oberlin 35

East Iberville 92, East Beauregard 42

Elton 57, Gueydan 48

Homer 66, Ringgold 57

Lena Northwood 73, Merryville 65

Logansport 64, Haynesville 39

Plain Dealing 74, Montgomery 66

Tensas 79, Magnolia School of Excellence 47

West St. John 64, Delta Charter 57

White Castle 73, Sicily Island 38

CLASS B

Anacoco 57, Negreet 53

Bell City 68, Weston 44

Elizabeth 56, Lacassine 52

Fairview 91, Forest 70

Florien 87, Holden 83, OT

Hathaway 99, Maurepas 29

JS Clark Leadership Academy 83, Castor 43

Midland 67, Dodson 52

Monterey 61, Oak Hill 45

Mount Hermon 66, Choudrant 47

Pitkin 85, Saline 41

Quitman 78, Glenmora 67

Stanley 56, Singer 45

Zwolle 68, Converse 39

CLASS C

Georgetown 61, Evans 48

Gibsland-Coleman 90, Plainview 20

Hackberry 70, Reeves 49

Kilbourne 69, Johnson Bayou 36

Starks 68, Downsville 63

DIV. III

Northlake Christian 69, St. Thomas Aquinas 40

St. Charles Catholic 38, Ascension Episcopal 24

DIV. IV

Opelousas Catholic 83, St. Edmund Catholic 49

Southern Lab 58, St. Frederick Catholic 43

2020 BOYS’ BASKETBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

