HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys’ Bi-District/Regional Playoffs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is the bi-district round of playoffs for non-select boys’ high school basketball teams in Louisiana and the regional round for select schools.
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 57, West Ouachita 37
Bonnabel 85, Slidell 43
Captain Shreve 50, Mandeville 47
Comeaux 40, Airline 25
East Ascension 66, Parkway 51
H.L. Bourgeois 73, East Jefferson 58
Hahnville 65, Thibodaux 60
Lafayette 62, Live Oak 58
Natchitoches Central 72, Sam Houston 41
New Iberia 67, Higgins 44
Ouachita Parish 66, Acadiana 22
Ponchatoula 67, King 61
Southwood 72, Central - B.R. 64
Walker 80, Central Lafourche 53
West Monroe 74, St. Amant 55
Zachary 58, Woodlawn (BR) 42
CLASS 4A
B.T. Washington 49, Karr 37
Beau Chene 69, RHS 66
Breaux Bridge 63, Shreveport Northwood 36
Carencro 59, Neville 56
Cecilia 55, Assumption 52
Easton 58, Lakeshore 48
Ellender 67, Tioga 52
G.W. Carver 74, North Vermilion 35
Helen Cox 71, Bastrop 69
Huntington 74, LaGrange 60
McMain 84, Westgate 66
Opelousas 51, South Terrebonne 40
Peabody 92, South Lafourche 39
Plaquemine 62, Washington-Marion 51
Woodlawn (SH) 66, Landry/Walker 54
CLASS 3A
Bossier 58, Grant 20
Brusly 77, Sumner 47
Crowley 65, South Beauregard 58
Iowa 63, Green Oaks 59
Jena 62, Caldwell Parish 51
Lutcher 75, Sterlington 51
Madison Prep 102, Jennings 52
Marksville 62, Carroll 58
Patterson 68, Kaplan 35
Richwood 98, Glen Oaks 67
Sophie B. Wright 74, Donaldsonville 69
St. Martinville 66, Westlake 52
Ville Platte 50, Loranger 44
Wossman 117, Abbeville 61
CLASS 2A
Amite 69, Vinton 53
Doyle 104, South Plaquemines 75
Ferriday 42, East Feliciana 39
Franklin 66, French Settlement 46
Jonesboro-Hodge 81, Oakdale 46
Lake Arthur 52, Port Barre 42
Lakeview 83, Morris Jeff 68
Madison 110, Varnado 59
Mangham 82, Rapides 73
Port Allen 92, Delcambre 55
Rayville 98, St. Helena Central 54
Red River 82, Kentwood 48
West St. Mary 58, Independence 50
CLASS 1A
Block 71, Centerville 51
Delhi 102, Oberlin 35
East Iberville 92, East Beauregard 42
Elton 57, Gueydan 48
Homer 66, Ringgold 57
Lena Northwood 73, Merryville 65
Logansport 64, Haynesville 39
Plain Dealing 74, Montgomery 66
Tensas 79, Magnolia School of Excellence 47
West St. John 64, Delta Charter 57
White Castle 73, Sicily Island 38
CLASS B
Anacoco 57, Negreet 53
Bell City 68, Weston 44
Elizabeth 56, Lacassine 52
Fairview 91, Forest 70
Florien 87, Holden 83, OT
Hathaway 99, Maurepas 29
JS Clark Leadership Academy 83, Castor 43
Midland 67, Dodson 52
Monterey 61, Oak Hill 45
Mount Hermon 66, Choudrant 47
Pitkin 85, Saline 41
Quitman 78, Glenmora 67
Stanley 56, Singer 45
Zwolle 68, Converse 39
CLASS C
Georgetown 61, Evans 48
Gibsland-Coleman 90, Plainview 20
Hackberry 70, Reeves 49
Kilbourne 69, Johnson Bayou 36
Starks 68, Downsville 63
DIV. III
Northlake Christian 69, St. Thomas Aquinas 40
St. Charles Catholic 38, Ascension Episcopal 24
DIV. IV
Opelousas Catholic 83, St. Edmund Catholic 49
Southern Lab 58, St. Frederick Catholic 43
