FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and storms return by workweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Your Sunday plans will be just fine. The only weather issue may be some breezy winds at times.
Temperatures will start March pretty close to average. Clouds will be on the increase, but the local area will stay dry.
A stray light shower can’t be totally ruled out after dark Sunday.
Expect a few scattered showers Monday. Most are still expected to stay dry.
That may not be the case Tuesday and Wednesday as our next storm system approaches and moves overhead.
The Storm Prediction Center still has the northern half of the WAFB viewing area under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather Tuesday morning into early Wednesday morning. The threat of severe weather still doesn’t look overly impressive. It wouldn’t be surprising if part of the Slight Risk area was downgraded to a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) sometime tomorrow.
A cold front will push through the area late Wednesday into early Thursday helping to clear out the rain to end the week.
Next weekend is shaping up to be fairly similar to this weekend. Both days look mainly dry with Sunday being a touch warmer than Saturday.
Don’t forget to roll your clocks forward an hour as we spring ahead.
A few showers will return for the start of the following work/school week.
