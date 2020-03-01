FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, pleasant Sunday but the chance for severe weather increases for Tuesday and Wedensday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather will remain fairly quiet to end the weekend.
Today we’ll see increasing clouds and winds throughout the day. Expect any showers to hold off until after dark tonight.
So you will be dry during outdoor activities just be sure to secure any loose items as winds will be breezy.
Isolated to scattered showers are in the forecast for Monday, March 2. The best opportunity for rain looks to be during the morning commute.
Keep the umbrella handy as you head out the door Monday. Also, watch for a few patches of fog. Fog most likely won’t be very thick Monday.
Fog will be more widespread and a little thicker on the morning of Tuesday, March 3. There is no threat for severe weather Monday.
Tuesday a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather is in place along and north of the I-10/12 corridor.
Damaging wind is the main concern, but widespread severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue Tuesday.
By Wednesday a cold front will be pushing through the area. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire local area under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5).
We could see a few strong to severe t-storms embedded within a line or clustering of t-storms. Once again, the damaging wind is the main concern, but we can’t rule out a stray tornado.
The front finally pushes through early Thursday, March 5 as lingering showers remain possible through Thursday morning.
Temperatures won’t take a huge dip behind this front. The weather will be very enjoyable to end the week. Next weekend looks dry and very pleasant.
Don’t forget to turn clocks forward an hour next Saturday night before bed. We start to bring back rain into the forecast for the beginning of the following work week.
