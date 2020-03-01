Deputies searching for inmate who escaped OLOL hospital early Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies say they are searching for an inmate who escaped from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge around 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 1.
Cecil Williams, 20, was arrested on Feb. 24 on charges of armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection with a crime that allegedly occurred on Feb. 19.
Casey Hicks, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, says Williams was transported from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to the hospital on Feb. 27 when he had trouble breathing.
Detectives reviewed surveillance video and determined Williams left the OLOL facility and headed toward Essen Lane in a hospital gown and slippers, according to Hicks.
Hicks says deputies immediately set up a perimeter and monitored access in and out of the hospital after Williams escaped but he has not been located.
Authorities are still investigating to determine how Williams was able to escape.
Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.
Hicks says if see Williams immediately call law enforcement authorities.
