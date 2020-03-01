BRFD: Family of 6 escapes blaze that destroyed home in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters say a family of six was able to escape a blaze that destroyed a house in North Baton Rouge on Sunday, March 1.
Curt Monte, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, said the fire broke out shortly before 5:37 a.m. in the 5900 block of Robertson Avenue.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heaving smoke and flames coming from the home. Six residents had escaped the blaze when firefighters arrived, according to Monte.
Monte says one of the residents suffered a non-life threatening injury while escaping from the fire and was taken to a local hospital. The American Red Cross was called out to the scene to assist the six residents.
About 80 percent of the home was destroyed before firefighters had the fire under control, according to Monte.
Investigators say the fire was caused by a mattress being placed too close to a halogen work lamp.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.