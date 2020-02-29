WANTED: Trio of armed men accused of robberies in multiple parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are searching for trio of armed robbers who have allegedly committed crimes in multiple parishes.
According to a post on the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the first incident happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Circle K on Highway 73 near I-10.
“When deputies arrived on scene it was learned that three black males entered the front of the store brandishing firearms with their faces covered,” states the post. “They cleared out the register and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in a dark colored four-door sedan.”
Shortly thereafter, the same trio allegedly attempted to hold up another store on Highway 30. The doors were locked and they were unable to get inside, officials say.
Investigators believe the individuals are connected to “similar acts” in Jefferson and St. Charles Parish.
If you know anything that can help locate these suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP). You can also contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line.
