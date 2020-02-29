Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

LSU PRESIDENT
LSU board to study possible changes to system president job
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University's governing board is hiring a consulting firm to make recommendations about the college system's administrative structure. The study announced Friday will look at whether to keep one position that oversees both the system and the Baton Rouge main campus. The LSU Board of Supervisors in 2012 merged the positions of system president and chancellor of the flagship campus. F. King Alexander was the first hired to fill both roles. Alexander has stepped down, and a search is planned for a new leader. Some LSU board members have suggested splitting up the system president and chancellor jobs again.
SWAC TOURNAMENT-MISSISSIPPI
SWAC baseball tournament coming to Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — SWAC baseball is coming to Jackson. Smith Wills Stadium will play host to the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship baseball tournament this spring. A three-year deal was signed for the stadium to host the SWAC championship, WLBT-TV reported. The tournament will be played May 13-17, with the championship game airing on an ESPN network.
FATAL SHOOTING-SANITY
Man charged with killing black men set for mental evaluation
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana doctors will examine a man accused of fatally shooting two black men and determine whether he is mentally competent to stand trial. State District Judge Beau Higginbotham also ordered the doctors to determine whether 25-year-old Kenneth Gleason was sane during the suspected shooting. Gleason, a white man, was charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 12 2017 death of Bruce Cofield and first-degree murder in the death of Donald Smart days later. He's also charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting into the home a black family on his block. Gleason's new attorney requested the doctor examination. The sanity hearing will be on April 27. Gleason's attorney declined to comment.
EDUCATOR-SEX CRIMES
Longtime Louisiana teacher accused of child sex crimes
HOUMA, La. (AP) — A longtime teacher and award-winning athletic director at a Louisiana high school has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct involving multiple female students. News outlets report 59-year-old Joseph Clement was booked Thursday in jail in Houma. Police say inappropriate behavior involving the Terrebonne High School educator had been going on for quite some time. The Houma Courier reports Clement has worked at the school since 1999. He was honored with the 2020 Louisiana State Award of Merit at an athletic director's convention last month. At least one of the charges involves a woman who was in another school Clement taught at years ago.
LSU STADIUM-JOYRIDE
LSU student charged with riding ATV on stadium field
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana State University fraternity brother has been charged with breaking into the college's under-construction football stadium and riding a four-wheeler around inside. University police said Thursday that 19-year-old Clayton Fleetwood entered Tiger stadium late at night on Jan. 21 and Feb. 8 and drove a Kawasaki Mule all-terrain vehicle around the field. Police documents obtained by news outlets say stadium security cameras captured Fleetwood driving at least one other unidentified suspect around on one occasion. Contractors said damages to the field caused by the ATV could cost up to $8,000 to repair. Fleetwood was charged with simple burglary, criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
AP-US-WATER-POLLUTION-LAWSUIT-SETTLEMENT
International company settles EPA water pollution lawsuit
CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — An international company that manufactures commercial explosives will pay a $2.9 million penalty for discharging pollutants into waterways near Carthage and Louisiana, Missouri, under a proposed settlement of a lawsuit filed by the Environmental Protection Agency. The agency said Thursday the settlement with Dyno Nobel will require the company to make extensive improvements at both plants. The company makes explosives in Carthage and primarily makes ammonium nitrate and nitric acid at the Louisiana plant. In a lawsuit filed in 2019, the EPA alleged Dyno Nobel discharged excessive amounts of pollutants into Center Creek and the Mississippi River.
AP-US-LOUISIANA-JUDGE-RACIAL-SLURS
Judge resigns amid use of racial slur in text messages
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge resigned Thursday after several people, including Gov. John Bel Edwards, called for her to step down for using racial slurs in angry text messages. News outlets report state District Judge Jessie LeBlanc tendered her resignation effectively immediately in signed letters to the Secretary of State's Office and the Louisiana Supreme Court. LeBlanc, who is white, admits to sending the text messages after previously denying she sent them. She acknowledged in an interview Sunday on WAFB-TV that she used the slur to describe a black sheriff's deputy and a black law clerk in text messages she sent to former Assumption Parish Chief Deputy Bruce Prejean as their extramarital affair ended.
MOTHER KILLED
Louisiana man leads police on chase, admits to killing mom
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting his mother to death hours before leading officers on a chase that hit speeds of 130 mph. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that DaRius Sims is awaiting extradition from St. Tammany Parish on a second-degree murder charge. He's accused of fatally shooting his 61-year-old mother, Jeanette Collins, in the chest Monday. Relatives told investigators Sims became agitated during a car ride, grabbed a gun from his waistband and shot Collins.