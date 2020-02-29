FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ideal weather for outdoor plans this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Whatever you have planned this weekend, the weather is going to cooperate really nicely. After a chilly AM start Saturday, temperatures will warm up quickly and nicely into the low 70°s by mid afternoon. Lots of sunshine will remain in our Saturday forecast.
Overnight a few clouds will move overhead, but these clouds will not produce any rain. The clouds will keep temperatures out of the 30°s for Sunday morning. Morning lows will only dip into the mid to upper 40°s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday, but the vast majority of the day will remain dry. After dark we might squeeze out a light shower or two.
Heading into the work/school week, have the umbrellas ready. Scattered rain showers will be begin the day Monday. The rest of Monday will be mainly dry and mild with highs reaching the mid 70°s. Some patchy fog will be possible overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday morning will stay mainly dry, but the afternoon could get stormy especially for areas north of Baton Rouge. The Storm Prediction Center still has a chunk of the local area under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather.
The severe weather threat Tuesday PM into early Wednesday morning is not a slam dunk. In fact I wouldn’t be surprised if the slight risk gets replaced with a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) tomorrow.
Regardless of severe weather potential, get ready for a couple of wet days Tuesday into Wednesday as the storm system moves through the area. A cold front arrives Wednesday bringing likely rain chances to the area. A few pockets of heavy rain will occur, but flooding is not a concern at this time. A lingering showers or two will be possible early Thursday as the system slowly exits.
The rest of the week will be very nice with comfortably cool temperatures and mostly sunny skies. The following week will see a warming trend with maybe a few showers returning to start the work/school week.
