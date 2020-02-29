Crews battling large fire at Angola

By Kevin Foster | February 28, 2020 at 7:29 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 7:29 PM

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - A large fire broke out at a maintenance shop at Louisiana State Penitentiary shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Multiple agencies and the volunteer fire department made up of prison staff battled the blaze beginning around 5: 25 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

The maintenance shop is a separate facility on the complex’s grounds that houses equipment for a range of operations at the prison.

No inmates or staff are in jeopardy at the time, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

