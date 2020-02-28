Tulane Primate Center receives live samples of coronavirus for research

COVINGTON, La. (WAFB) - The Tulane National Primate Research Center in Covington has received live samples of COVID-19, according to a report from WWL-TV.
Researchers at the facility use the samples to study how the coronavirus is transmitted through the air and how it specifically affects aging populations, university officials said in a news release.
The university says investigators at the primate center hope to answer unknowns about the disease, including why older individuals are more susceptible to complications and death from the coronavirus.
WWL-TV reports Tulane’s research facility received the samples on Feb. 26.
TNPRC mobilized to become one of the first research facilities in the country to obtain approval from the Centers for Disease Control to receive samples of the novel coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2.
TNPRC is the only National Primate Research Center with a Regional Biocontainment Laboratory (RBL) onsite that is capable of the high level of biocontainment required to study an emerging infectious disease like COVID-19.
