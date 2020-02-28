Snoop Dogg is DJing two events in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Snoop Dogg, now also known as DJ Snoopadelic, will be performing at two separate events on March 7.
St. Patrick’s Day parade organizers and Raising Canes’ Todd Graves, this year’s grand marshal, announced that Snoop will perform with the Chee Weez and Geaux DJ on Saturday, Mar. 7 at The Basin Music Hall on 3rd Street in downtown Baton Rouge.
Tickets are $120 and include an open bar. Doors are at 6 p.m. You must message The Basin’s Facebook page for information on how to get tickets.
After that show, DJ Snoopadelic will head to Fred’s in Tigerland at 9 p.m. Tickets for that event are on sale for $25. VIP tickets are $75.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.