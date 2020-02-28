No. 2 LSU hosts No. 1 UCLA for Tiger Beach Challenge

LSU Beach Volleyball (3-2)

LSU Beach Volleyball (Source: WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne | February 28, 2020 at 1:46 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 1:46 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 2 LSU beach volleyball team will host No. 1 UCLA during the Tiger Beach Challenge.

The top two teams in the nation will battle Saturday, Feb. 29 at 5:15 p.m.

“To have a one versus two matchup in any sport is exciting,” said head coach Russell Brock. “To have it for our team, at our home, we’re really looking forward to it. That type of atmosphere, that type of excitement and buzz is what fans can help bring and what they should expect when they come.”

LSU and UCLA split a set of matches last weekend in Hawaii at the Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic.

Prior to facing the Bruins, the Tigers will take on Houston Baptist at 1:30 p.m.

UCLA is the two-time defending national champion.

