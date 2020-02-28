2020 NFL COMBINE: LSU players work out for teams

LSU Football (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | February 27, 2020 at 6:21 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 6:38 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - A total of 16 former LSU players are in Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Combine but they won’t all participate in drills.

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (No. 2)
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (No. 2) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash to tie him for fourth among wideouts.

WATCH: Justin Jefferson’s 40-Yard Dash

Jefferson is 6-foot-1 and weighs 202 pounds.

____________

LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (No. 10)
LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (No. 10) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Tight end Stephen Sullivan recorded a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash, which tied him for second at his position.

WATCH: Stephen Sullivan’s 40-Yard Dash

His vertical jump was 36.5 inches.

Sullivan is 6-foot-5 and weighs 248 pounds.

____________

REPORT: Thaddeus Moss set to undergo surgery for foot injury

____________

____________

