2020 NFL COMBINE: LSU players work out for teams

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - A total of 16 former LSU players are in Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Combine but they won’t all participate in drills.
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash to tie him for fourth among wideouts.
Jefferson is 6-foot-1 and weighs 202 pounds.
____________
Tight end Stephen Sullivan recorded a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash, which tied him for second at his position.
His vertical jump was 36.5 inches.
Sullivan is 6-foot-5 and weighs 248 pounds.
____________
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.