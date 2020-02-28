Mid City Redevelopment Alliance hosting AmeriCorps VISTA job fair March 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mid City Redevelopment Alliance (MCRA), a community revitalization organization, is hosting an AmeriCorps VISTA job fair Monday, March 2.
The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4523 Plank Rd.
The organization says it plans to interview candidates at the job fair for both yearlong and summer 2020 AmeriCorps VISTA positions.
MCRA says there are 35 job available for the 2020 AmeriCorps VISTA Summer Associate program; they also expect to hire for 20 yearlong positions.
