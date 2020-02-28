Man arrested for allegedly bringing unloaded gun onto Port Allen High campus

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A man is now in custody after reportedly trying to bring an unloaded gun onto Port Allen High School’s campus.
Officials say a suspicious person with a weapon visible in his waistband came on campus just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28. Kids who saw him reported it to school officials.
School officials say as their resource officer approached him, he turned and immediately took off, but was quickly apprehended on Rosedale Road near the school. The man was arrested and officials say an unloaded gun was found on his person. The man was identified as Mackthrell Nelson, 39.
The school was placed on lockdown at the time, but no children or staff were injured or threatened, school officials say.
The superintendent says he’s very thankful for the officer’s actions and that the school properly followed lockdown procedures.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says the incident remains under investigation.
