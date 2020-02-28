LSU research and training center preparing for potential coronavirus threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s National Center for Biomedical Research and Training (LSU NCBRT) is currently working to help the country combat the potential threat of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.
The research center is currently developing training and technical assistance programs that provide emergency management and response professionals who have the knowledge to prevent, plan, prepare, and respond should COVID-19 become an issue in the Baton Rouge community.
The schools says its research center has a 20-year history of dealing with biological threats. Between 2014 and 2015 when ebola was a threat, LSU NCBRT was awarded one of the single largest federal grants to counter the virus. In that time, LSU NCBRT provided training and assistance to more than 700 agencies across the country, as well as more than 3,000 personnel located throughout the center of the epidemic in west Africa.
As one of the founding members of the National Domestic Preparedness Consortium and a DHS-FEMA certified training partner, LSU NCBRT has given specialized biological incident response mobile training at no direct cost to first responders since 1998.
