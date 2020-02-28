LSU to retire Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf’s basketball jersey tomorrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Saturday, Feb. 29, the tarp will come off a jersey hanging in the PMAC rafters, and no one will wear #35 for the LSU basketball team again.
Mahmoud Abdul Rauf, who many remember as Chris Jackson, will have his jersey retired Saturday when the Tigers take on Texas A&M. He scored 48 points in just his third game, and still holds the freshman scoring record. But he says he wants to be remembered for his contributions off the court.
The Tigers tip off against the Aggies Saturday morning at 11 a.m. They’ll hold the jersey retirement ceremony at halftime.
WAFB’s Matt Houston has the full story tonight on 9News at 6.
