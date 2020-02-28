Louisiana expert weighs in on stock market slide amid coronavirus fears

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s easy to get scared when you see the stock market slide for a week straight.
In fact, this has been one of the worst weeks for the stock exchange since 2008.
But don’t let those fears drive your money-making decisions.
“If you’re at home and you’re worried about your investments, don’t be. This will pass, it’s sort of like some glue has been thrown into the system a little bit and the only solvent for it is time, and that time will eventually pass and then we’ll be worried about something else and yet the market will continue its long term march forward,” financial expert Fred Dent told WAFB.
