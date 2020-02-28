Livingston Parish hopes to rectify issues with FEMA after 2016 flooding

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Thursday night (Feb. 27), the Livingston Parish Council took major steps to getting back in FEMA’s good graces.
This comes after FEMA sent an email to Parish President Layton Ricks saying the parish was out of compliance with the organization for how they responded to the 2016 flood.
After the flooding in 2016, the parish president made a decision to speed up the recovery efforts, but along the way, the parish failed to do substantial damage inspections, causing them to fall out of favor with FEMA, which could affect residents’ flood insurance coverage.
