Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham says he won't seek another term in Congress representing northeast Louisiana's 5th District. The Republican who ran unsuccessfully for governor says he's sticking to a campaign pledge to serve only three terms in the U.S. House. Abraham announced his decision Wednesday in a statement that touted President Donald Trump's tenure in office and said he feels the nation is on the right track. He says Trump asked him to run for another term. But he says he wanted to uphold his 2014 commitment to three terms. Abraham's chief of staff, Republican Luke Letlow, is expected to run for the seat.