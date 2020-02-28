Laceration hazard leads to toy shopping carts being pulled from shelves

(WAFB) - Consumers are asked to immediately take recalled Little Helper’s brand toy grocery shopping carts away from children.
Recalled products, identified with date code combinations of 5 and 19 found on the back of the toy, can break into sharp pieces and pose a laceration hazard, officials said.
The products are designed in the following model numbers and color combinations: 700000 (blue basket with tan cart), 708500 (pink basket with white cart), and 8567KL (pink basket with gray cart).
About 17,000 recalled toys were sold at stores nationwide and online at Step2.com from May 2019 through October 2019 for about $40.
Contact Step2 at 800-347-8372 for a free replacement shopping cart or a refund in the form of a $40 credit for Step2 products.
