Laceration hazard leads to toy shopping carts being pulled from shelves

Laceration hazard leads to toy shopping carts being pulled from shelves
The grocery shopping carts measure 18.5 inches by 13 inches by 21.5 inches and have a shopping cart base and basket, four wheels and a doll seat. Only units with date code combinations of 5 and 19 are included in this recall. The date code can be found on the center rib on the back of the basket below the handle. The model number is located on the product packaging. (Source: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Kevin Foster | February 28, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 4:40 PM

(WAFB) - Consumers are asked to immediately take recalled Little Helper’s brand toy grocery shopping carts away from children.

Recalled products, identified with date code combinations of 5 and 19 found on the back of the toy, can break into sharp pieces and pose a laceration hazard, officials said.

The products are designed in the following model numbers and color combinations: 700000 (blue basket with tan cart), 708500 (pink basket with white cart), and 8567KL (pink basket with gray cart).

About 17,000 recalled toys were sold at stores nationwide and online at Step2.com from May 2019 through October 2019 for about $40.

Contact Step2 at 800-347-8372 for a free replacement shopping cart or a refund in the form of a $40 credit for Step2 products.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.