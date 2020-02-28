HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Girls’ Quarterfinals

High School Basketball (Source: Craig Loper/WAFB-TV)
February 27, 2020 at 10:37 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 10:48 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is the quarterfinal round of girls’ high school basketball.

CLASS 5A

Benton 76, Hahnville 45

Natchitoches Central 40, Sulphur 37

Ouachita Parish 62, Northshore 58

Ponchatoula 46, Zachary 30

CLASS 4A

Easton 58, Karr 45

Ellender 63, South Lafourche 59

Huntington 53, Opelousas 22

LaGrange 69, Neville 42

CLASS 3A

B.T. Washington 75, Albany 40

Mansfield 54, Iota 37

Northwest 52, Loranger 31

CLASS 2A

Doyle 88, Franklin 49

French Settlement 51, Avoyelles Charter 45

Lake Arthur 74, Amite 66

Red River 64, Ferriday 47

CLASS 1A

Delhi 45, Elton 41

Merryville 49, Haynesville 42

North Central 75, Logansport 60

White Castle 49, East Iberville 44

CLASS B

Fairview 69, Midland 53

Florien 54, Zwolle 46

Hathaway 66, Holden 37

Lacassine 79, Stanley 68

CLASS C

Ebarb 54, Reeves 50

Hicks 102, Starks 46

Plainview 61, Gibsland-Coleman 60

Summerfield 70, Pleasant Hill 45

DIV. I

McKinley 51, C.E. Byrd 25

Mount Carmel 63, Scotlandville 35

John Curtis 50, St. Joseph’s 32

Dominican 44, Archbishop Chapelle 26

DIV. II

Lee Magnet 56, St. Michael 35

St. Louis 73, Haynes Academy 32

University (Lab) 61, St. Thomas More 44

Ursuline Academy 70, E.D. White 36

DIV. III

Baton Rouge Episcopal 61, New Iberia Catholic 26

Lafayette Christian Academy 74, Holy Savior Menard 23

Northlake Christian 67, St. Charles Catholic 42

St. Thomas Aquinas 52, St. Mary's Academy 36

DIV. IV

Cedar Creek 53, Highland Baptist 44

Country Day 53, St. Martin's 41

Ouachita Christian 51, Central Catholic 33

____________

2020 GIRLS’ BASKETBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

____________

____________

