HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Girls’ Quarterfinals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is the quarterfinal round of girls’ high school basketball.
CLASS 5A
Benton 76, Hahnville 45
Natchitoches Central 40, Sulphur 37
Ouachita Parish 62, Northshore 58
Ponchatoula 46, Zachary 30
CLASS 4A
Easton 58, Karr 45
Ellender 63, South Lafourche 59
Huntington 53, Opelousas 22
LaGrange 69, Neville 42
CLASS 3A
B.T. Washington 75, Albany 40
Mansfield 54, Iota 37
Northwest 52, Loranger 31
CLASS 2A
Doyle 88, Franklin 49
French Settlement 51, Avoyelles Charter 45
Lake Arthur 74, Amite 66
Red River 64, Ferriday 47
CLASS 1A
Delhi 45, Elton 41
Merryville 49, Haynesville 42
North Central 75, Logansport 60
White Castle 49, East Iberville 44
CLASS B
Fairview 69, Midland 53
Florien 54, Zwolle 46
Hathaway 66, Holden 37
Lacassine 79, Stanley 68
CLASS C
Ebarb 54, Reeves 50
Hicks 102, Starks 46
Plainview 61, Gibsland-Coleman 60
Summerfield 70, Pleasant Hill 45
DIV. I
McKinley 51, C.E. Byrd 25
Mount Carmel 63, Scotlandville 35
John Curtis 50, St. Joseph’s 32
Dominican 44, Archbishop Chapelle 26
DIV. II
Lee Magnet 56, St. Michael 35
St. Louis 73, Haynes Academy 32
University (Lab) 61, St. Thomas More 44
Ursuline Academy 70, E.D. White 36
DIV. III
Baton Rouge Episcopal 61, New Iberia Catholic 26
Lafayette Christian Academy 74, Holy Savior Menard 23
Northlake Christian 67, St. Charles Catholic 42
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, St. Mary's Academy 36
DIV. IV
Cedar Creek 53, Highland Baptist 44
Country Day 53, St. Martin's 41
Ouachita Christian 51, Central Catholic 33
