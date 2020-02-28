FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend weather looks nearly perfect

By Diane Deaton | February 28, 2020 at 4:56 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 4:56 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re looking for a really nice and dry late winter weekend.

Another cold start Friday morning with temperatures generally in the 30°s. A warming trend will begin Friday afternoon and continue through the weekend and into early next week.

Afternoon highs will push into the mid-60°s under sunny skies with a bit of a westerly breeze.

Overnight, expect clear skies and a low of 40° into a sunny Saturday in the upper 60°s.

By Sunday, perhaps a few more clouds, but still no mention of rain on First Alert Doppler radar until early next week. Temperatures Sunday will warm into the lower 70°s.

