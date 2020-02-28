FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful, sunny weekend ahead

A disturbance passing from west to east will bring a chance of showers into the WAFB region Monday, but the real rainmaker will be a storm system that shows up late Tuesday into Wednesday. A cold front will deliver rain with embedded thunderstorms and the NWS Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the northern portion of the WAFB area as under a Slight Risk for severe storms. The main threat for active weather will be from Tuesday night into early Wednesday.