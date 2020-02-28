FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful, sunny weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Once we got past the cold morning start, Friday turned out to be quite the beauty, with blue skies and afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 60s around the WAFB region.
Skies will stay clear through the evening and overnight. Some WAFB communities near and north of the I-10/12 corridor could revisit the 30s early Saturday morning, but the entire viewing area is done with freezes for the next ten days or more.
We get to enjoy a mild and dry weekend with afternoon temperatures in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday (Leap Day) will be a great end to February with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Clouds will be returning Sunday with skies becoming mostly cloudy to cloudy by the evening, but the day will stay dry.
A disturbance passing from west to east will bring a chance of showers into the WAFB region Monday, but the real rainmaker will be a storm system that shows up late Tuesday into Wednesday. A cold front will deliver rain with embedded thunderstorms and the NWS Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the northern portion of the WAFB area as under a Slight Risk for severe storms. The main threat for active weather will be from Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
While we need to be on guard for a few strong to severe storms, preliminary rainfall estimates suggest regional totals generally under 1”, with substantially lower totals close to the coast. That suggests no serious flood concerns.
It turns cooler Thursday as skies clear, but it doesn’t get “winter” cold. After a run of days with highs in the 70s, the extended outlook calls for highs in the upper 60s for the days following Wednesday’s front.
More importantly, once the rains come to an end, the Storm Team’s extended outlook calls for another run of welcomed rain-free days that will extend into the following weekend (March 7 and 8).
