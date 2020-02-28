DOTD moving forward with Comite River Diversion Canal project

The project will consist of a 12 mile long diversion channel from the Comite River to the Mississippi River, a diversion structure at the Comite River, guide levees, Lilly Bayou control structure, four drop structures at the intersections of the diversion channel with McHugh Road, Bayou Baton Rouge, Cypress Bayou, and White Bayou, and Highway and Railroad Bridges. Low-flow augmentation pumps at the intercepted streams and an earthen closure at Brooks Lake, clearing and snagging of Bayou Baton Rouge, White Bayou, and Cypress Bayou north of the diversion channel will reduce flooding in those areas. (Source: DOTD)