DOTD moving forward with Comite River Diversion Canal project

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has now issued a Request for Qualifications to 11 potential proposers for the bridge work on the Comite River Diversion Canal project in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The successful bidder for the project will be responsible for the construction of the following:
- New bridge structures over the future Comite River Diversion Canal at LA 67 and LA 19
- A new railroad bridge structure over the future Comite River Diversion Canal at LA 19
- Temporary at-grade highway bypass roads for LA 67 and LA 19
- An at-grade shoo-fly for the Geaux Geaux railway on LA 19
- Utility coordination and, as necessary, relocations
- Maintenance of traffic
- Local and business access
DOTD says a contract execution for pre-construction services is expected no later than June of 2020. Click here for more information about the project.
