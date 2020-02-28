Congressman requests $100M in fisheries disaster assistance to be allocated to La. after record-setting opening of Bonnet Carre Spillway

“Louisiana is resource rich, whether seafood, agriculture, or energy, but we’ve now become rich in the water sent to us by the 31 other state and two Canadian provinces that make up the holistic watershed of the Mississippi River. Essentially, this water has now become our problem and it didn’t belong to us in the first place. We are paying the price. This is nothing new, and yet another resiliency test that we now will have to consider year after year,” Graves said.