Breast cancer survivor credits journey to mammograms, advances in breast cancer research

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Less than one year ago, Louann Bombet went in for her annual mammogram. That’s when her doctor noticed something suspicious and asked her to come back for a follow up mammogram and ultrasound.
“When I had my first mammogram, I kind of had a feeling," said Bombet. "Then when I got the second one, for sure I had the feeling. My husband, later on when we communicated about it, he kind of had a feeling too that something wasn’t going to be right with it.”
After her biopsy came back positive, her breast surgeon, Dr. Michael Hailey, recommended getting an MRI.
“The MRI showed that I had a second cancer in the same breast, so I we went ahead and decided that it would be too large of an area to do a lumpectomy, so I was going to have to do a mastectomy, so I decided to go ahead and do a bilateral mastectomy. I never looked back. It was the best decision I ever made," she said.
With no chemotherapy and no radiation, Bombet beat her cancer.
She’s still being closely monitored by her gynecologist, Dr. Randy Brown, and oncologist, Dr. Kellie Schmeeckle, but she’s grateful for her unique journey.
Bombet even calls it a blessing.
“The lowest part, the most difficult part, was telling my family that I had breast cancer," said Bombet. "That’s kind of the only time I kind of got teary-eyed was when I was telling them. When I really cried though, my highlight, was when Dr. Schmeeckle called me and said I didn’t need chemo. I didn’t need radiation. I just lost it. I just boohooed and I said I have not cried through this whole time, but this is just such exciting news.”
Bombet explains how grateful she is for the research that has come leaps and bounds just in the last decade.
“When I was in middle school or high school, if a friend’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, it was a death sentence. I mean, she was dead within five to ten years and that’s not the case anymore. I mean, we can live very long, successful lives after cancer, breast cancer, and treatment," she said. “This is one of the reasons why we want to support Susan G. Komen, because of what they stand for and they do research, but they also do a lot of outreach in the community to help women get their mammograms, get their treatment, to help women through treatment, so it’s a cause that we believe in.”
That’s why Bombet will be walking the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday, Feb. 29 with her support system right by her side. She will be walking as a breast cancer survivor.
“My girls are the ones that formed the team and got this going," she explained. "They wanted to support Susan G. Komen. I didn’t even realize it was coming. I guess I didn’t see it on Facebook, but they did and then the next thing I know, they go, ‘Mama, we formed a team.’”
Bombet’s family and friends have raised money in her name under team “Lou Lou’s Belles and Beauxs” to help researchers find that cure to help other women beat breast cancer too.
The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is happening Saturday, Feb. 29 at A.Z. Young Park in downtown Baton Rouge to help raise awareness for this disease affecting one in eight women each year.
