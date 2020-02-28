BRCC to offer free adult education classes in the Gardere area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College will offer an adult education class in the Gardere area of Baton Rouge beginning on March 2.
The Work Ready U (WRU) class being offered is a part of the community college’s Adult Basic Education (ABE) program. BRCC is able to offer the class through a partnership with the non-profit group the Gardere Initiative.
The WRU class will be offered free of charge to any adult, who is 21 or older and has not graduated from high school.
The WRU instruction provides the preparation necessary to pass the HiSET standardized test. Graduates will receive their high school equivalency diploma.
Students who attend WRU classes with BRCC are also eligible to pursue college credit while they are working to pass the HiSET.
BRCC provides scholarships covering the tuition and book fees for the class.
The classes will be offered at the Gardere Innovative, located at 8435 Ned Ave.
Interested participants should contact the ABE office at (225) 421-3903 or adulted@mybrcc.edu.
Click here for more information on the BRCC website.
BRCC’s ABE program offers WRU classes at the BRCC Acadian, New Roads, and Port Allen instructional sites. The Gardere Initiative is a non-profit working to benefit all residents in the area.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.