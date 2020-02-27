Weather looks picture perfect for Race For the Cure on Feb. 29

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather looks beautiful for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 29.
It will be a chilly start for those arriving early to register or get some stretching in, with temperatures in the low to mid 40′s.
But it will gradually get more comfortable through the morning, with temperatures in the mid 50′s as the race begins at 9 a.m.
Temperatures will climb into the low 60′s for after-race festivities. Bright sunshine will take some of the sting out of the chilly start and winds should not be much of an issue, generally running less than 5 mph through the morning.
