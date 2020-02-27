WANTED: Man accused of beating, choking woman after showing up at home unannounced

Investigators with BRPD say Haney showed up at the victim’s home unannounced and blocked in her car, preventing her from leaving. Haney then allegedly got in the victim’s car and began to choke her. Police say he began to let go and started asking her questions. When the victim would not answer, Haney reportedly hit her several times in the head. The victim was eventually able to get away and get to a safe area, police say.