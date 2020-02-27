WANTED: Man accused of beating, choking woman after showing up at home unannounced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is current looking for a man accused of choking and beating a woman after showing up at her home without warning.
Police are looking for Thedric Haney, 30, who is 5′ 11″ tall and weighs about 175 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police say Haney is wanted for battery of a dating partner/strangulation.
Investigators with BRPD say Haney showed up at the victim’s home unannounced and blocked in her car, preventing her from leaving. Haney then allegedly got in the victim’s car and began to choke her. Police say he began to let go and started asking her questions. When the victim would not answer, Haney reportedly hit her several times in the head. The victim was eventually able to get away and get to a safe area, police say.
The victim sustained moderate injuries, the report from BRPD says.
Anyone with information about Haney’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip online here. Those with info can also download the free P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.