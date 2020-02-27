U-High girls’ and boys’ soccer teams win Div. III state titles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Both the U-High girls’ and boys’ soccer teams won the Division III titles on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
The U-High girls were in overtime of a scoreless state championship game against Loyola Prep until Eryn Kennedy from put it past the keeper from 30 yards out for the game-winning goal. The Lady Cubs knocked off the No. 1 seed for the state title.
The U-High boys were also scoreless in overtime against Vandebilt Catholic. In the 10th minute of the first OT period, Rider Holcomb scored the game’s only goal. And the U-High boys also took home a trophy to make it a matching set.
