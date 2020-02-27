TRAFFIC ALERT: Hammond police investigate serious crash on I-12

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Hammond Police Department is investigating a serious injury crash on I-12 Westbound near US 51 (Milepost 40).
I-12 Westbound was closed as of 9 a.m. on Thursday morning. State police said it will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
Troopers are assisting Hammond P.D. redirect traffic off the westbound lanes onto Airport Rd.
They’re asking drivers to be aware of rapidly building traffic congestion in both directions on I-12.
First responders are working to clear the roadway as fast as possible.
Motorist are encouraged to find an alternate route at this time, be patient, and allow for extended travel times. You can visit 511la.org for real time lane closures and openings.
