Terrebonne High School athletic director arrested for sexual contact with students, police say

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - The athletic director of Terrebonne High School has been arrested for having sexual contact with several students under the age of 17.
Joseph Clement, 59, was booked with charges relative to Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Sexual Battery, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and two counts of Prohibited Sexual Conduct Between Educator and Student.
Some of the charges also date back to when Clement worked at Vandebilt High School.
The Houma Police Department developed probable cause for an arrest warrant after an investigation.
It was reported to HPD detectives that Clement conducted inappropriate behavior with multiple female students under the age of 17 at Terrebonne High School.
Clement has been a teacher at Terrebonne High School for several years and this behavior has been reportedly going on for “quite some time,” police alleged.
Police say he turned himself in and was taken to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. His bond was set at $153,000.
The investigation at Terrebonne High School is ongoing, as detectives look into other allegations of inappropriate behavior possibly involving other faculty members. The Houma Police Department will be working closely with the Superintendent of Terrebonne Parish Schools as we collectively unravel what transpired.
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
