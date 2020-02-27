Teen accused in multiple armed robberies near LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager is facing charges after allegedly committing multiple armed robberies near LSU.
According to the arrest report, on Saturday, Feb. 8 around 2 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Jennifer Jean Avenue after getting reports that two female victims were robbed at gunpoint.
The victims claim they were approached by a white SUV with three black males inside. They say the vehicle passed them and went around the corner, then someone ran up to them armed with a black handgun.
The suspect, later identified as Lawrenceen Wheeler, 18, reportedly grabbed one of the victims in a choke hold and began to drag her down the street, saying, “You’re coming with me.”
A witness reportedly saw what was happening and began yelling at Wheeler, who then reportedly grabbed both victims’ purses and fled.
That same day around 3:30 a.m., a male victim was leaving his home in the 700 block of Ben Hur Drive when he reportedly saw two black males burglarizing his friend’s car. One of the suspects then reportedly forced the victim back into his home at gunpoint, then stole his wallet and an Xbox. The two then fled on foot, the report states.
The suspect was described as a black male of slim build who was about 6′ 4″ tall who was wearing a red shirt and a beanie with a fluffy ball on top. Police say this is the exact same description that was given in the earlier incident too.
Police were able to view surveillance video from the Ben Hur incident and reportedly saw a Nissan Armada cruising through the parking lot during the armed robbery. Police were able to determine the registered owners’ son, Wheeler, was listed as being 6′ 3″ weighing about 160 lbs. Police say a debit card that was in the stolen wallet was used at a Regions ATM. Surveillance from the ATM reportedly showed a light-skinned black male of slim build wearing a red shirt and beanie with a fluffy ball on top.
The male victim was presented with a six-person photographic lineup and reportedly was able to pick out Wheeler immediately.
Wheeler is charged with:
- Armed robbery (2 counts)
- Simple burglary
- Aggravated kidnapping
- Attempted crime
