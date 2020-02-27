STUDY: 12 of country’s top 100 polluting plants are in La.; 5 in top 10

Study says 100 plants are responsible for 39% of toxic air emissions

There is a moral urgency to the present crisis of toxic air pollution. It is an urgency familiar to parents, grandparents, and anyone in the position of protecting and caring for children in their lives. For it is children—with their small, vulnerable, developing bodies—who most suffer from breathing in toxic air pollutants. This report addresses this urgency by detailing the sheer number of children under age five who live near 100 super polluting facilities in our country. These super polluters are responsible for 39 percent of the toxic air emissions reported in 2018. Yet, this report also makes clear that there is a real and viable path of hope. The data shows how certain policies could effectively combat current threats to the health and future of our nation’s children. -"Breath to the People" Sacred Air and Toxic Pollution by the Environmental Integrity Project (Source: Environmental Integrity Project)
(WAFB) - According to a new analysis by the Environmental Integrity Project, 12 of the country’s top 100 polluting plants are in Louisiana. The study also says in 2018, these 100 plants, which all have at least 250 people living within a mile of them, were responsible for 39% of the country’s toxic air emissions.

The report, called Breath to the People: Sacred Air and Toxic Population, was produced in collaboration with the United Church of Christ. The report shows 44% of the people living near these plants are considered low-income.

“This report is our latest attempt to draw attention to the many threats posed by industrial pollution—especially to those living in close proximity the emission sources—and to provide common-sense and long-lasting solutions,” said Courtney Bernhardt, research director for the Environmental Integrity Project.

Included in the top ten counties/parishes for toxicity-weighted air emissions are Calcasieu and Ascension parishes. The 12 facilities in Louisiana included on the list are:

NAME RANK LOCATION
Sasol Chemicals (USA) LLC-Lake Charles Chemical Complex 2 Lake Charles
BASF Corp 3 Geismar
Shell Chemical Lp 6 Geismar
Denka Performance Elastomer LLC 7 Laplace
St. Charles Operations 8 Hahnville
The Dow Chemical Co-Louisiana Operations 29 Plaquemine
Evonik Materials Corp 45 Reserve
Westlake Vinyls Co. 64 Geismar
ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Chemical Plant (Part) 67 Baton Rouge
Shell Catalyst & Technologies 78 Port Allen
Shell Norco Chemical Plant 81 Norco
ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery (Part) 90 Baton Rouge

The study says an estimated 169,654 people nationwide live within a mile of one of the plants on the top 100 list, and more than 1.6 million live within three miles.

