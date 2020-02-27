STUDY: 12 of country’s top 100 polluting plants are in La.; 5 in top 10

There is a moral urgency to the present crisis of toxic air pollution. It is an urgency familiar to parents, grandparents, and anyone in the position of protecting and caring for children in their lives. For it is children—with their small, vulnerable, developing bodies—who most suffer from breathing in toxic air pollutants. This report addresses this urgency by detailing the sheer number of children under age five who live near 100 super polluting facilities in our country. These super polluters are responsible for 39 percent of the toxic air emissions reported in 2018. Yet, this report also makes clear that there is a real and viable path of hope. The data shows how certain policies could effectively combat current threats to the health and future of our nation’s children. -"Breath to the People" Sacred Air and Toxic Pollution by the Environmental Integrity Project (Source: Environmental Integrity Project)