STUDY: 12 of country’s top 100 polluting plants are in La.; 5 in top 10

(WAFB) - According to a new analysis by the Environmental Integrity Project, 12 of the country’s top 100 polluting plants are in Louisiana. The study also says in 2018, these 100 plants, which all have at least 250 people living within a mile of them, were responsible for 39% of the country’s toxic air emissions.
The report, called Breath to the People: Sacred Air and Toxic Population, was produced in collaboration with the United Church of Christ. The report shows 44% of the people living near these plants are considered low-income.
“This report is our latest attempt to draw attention to the many threats posed by industrial pollution—especially to those living in close proximity the emission sources—and to provide common-sense and long-lasting solutions,” said Courtney Bernhardt, research director for the Environmental Integrity Project.
Click here for an interactive map of the plants on the list.
Included in the top ten counties/parishes for toxicity-weighted air emissions are Calcasieu and Ascension parishes. The 12 facilities in Louisiana included on the list are:
The study says an estimated 169,654 people nationwide live within a mile of one of the plants on the top 100 list, and more than 1.6 million live within three miles.
Click here to read the full details.
