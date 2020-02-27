SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Baton Rouge man on board Air Force One after President Kennedy’s assassination

Shortly after Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins led America to victory over the world in the race to the moon in 1969, the American government certainly wanted to show off its superstar trio of astronauts. Whitehead planned and orchestrated a victory tour of sorts, traveling with the astronauts and their wives to 25 different countries. He says it took two months to plan the voyage and tackle all the logistics. Armstrong chose the breakfast for the plane every day and every day it was eggs. A request for something different, waffles, French toast, or hash browns, was denied by Armstrong. Whitehead says 2,400 eggs were served on that tour.