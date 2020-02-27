REPORT: Thaddeus Moss set to undergo surgery for foot injury

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss (No. 81) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 27, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 5:03 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - Former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss will undergo surgery for a foot injury, according to reports.

Tom Pelissero with NFL Network reported Moss suffered a fracture in his right foot.

The son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns during LSU’s championship season.

He is expected to be out 6-8 weeks due to the injury.

