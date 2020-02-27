LSU gymnastics hosts Arkansas in SEC finale

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 5 LSU gymnastics team will host No. 14 Arkansas in the PMAC on Friday, Feb. 28 for the final SEC regular-season meet of 2020.
The first vault is set for 7:35 p.m. and LSU is encouraging fans to wear purple. Fans not attending the meet will be able to stream it through SEC Network+.
The Tigers posted its third-straight 197-plus team score in a win at No. 18 Missouri. LSU has improved to 10-2 and 4-2 in SEC meets. Freshman Kiya Johnson won the floor title with a 9.925, junior Sami Durante won the bars title with a 9.90, and senior Kennedi Edney scored a 9.90 for the vault win.
LSU owns the series against the Razorbacks, 36-5-1, with a record of 24-4-1 in the regular season. The squad is 7-1 against the Razorbacks in the PMAC and has won 17 straight in the series.
